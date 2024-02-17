Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Makes New $909,000 Investment in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 7,024 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $909,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 173.1% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 213 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 102.0% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 99 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SEDG shares. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $186.00 to $128.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered shares of SolarEdge Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. BNP Paribas cut shares of SolarEdge Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Johnson Rice cut shares of SolarEdge Technologies from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.50.

Shares of NASDAQ SEDG opened at $85.06 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.13. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.25 and a fifty-two week high of $339.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.24 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates in Solar and All Other segments. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

