Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Purchases 1,381 Shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,381 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Park Place Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Teck Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 249.0% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 59.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Teck Resources Stock Up 1.2 %
Shares of NYSE TECK opened at $38.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Teck Resources Limited has a 52-week low of $32.48 and a 52-week high of $49.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.45.
Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.
