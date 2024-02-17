Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Purchases 1,381 Shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,381 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Park Place Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Teck Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 249.0% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 59.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TECK opened at $38.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Teck Resources Limited has a 52-week low of $32.48 and a 52-week high of $49.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.45.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TECK. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Teck Resources from $78.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Teck Resources from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Teck Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.61.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

