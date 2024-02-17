Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Purchases New Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 19.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 134,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,532,000 after buying an additional 21,671 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter valued at $571,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 12.4% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 453 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 82.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 636 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 4.4% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $252.97 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $238.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $239.75. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12-month low of $201.46 and a 12-month high of $256.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $103.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.45, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.80.

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.03. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 95.22%. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.19%.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP John Ayala sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.13, for a total transaction of $352,695.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,510,498.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Don Mcguire sold 11,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $2,776,585.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,876,970. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP John Ayala sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.13, for a total transaction of $352,695.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,510,498.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,696 shares of company stock worth $3,345,030 in the last 90 days. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ADP. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $253.17.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

