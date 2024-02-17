Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Reduces Holdings in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. decreased its position in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,923 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 176 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in AECOM were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ACM. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in AECOM by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,704 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in AECOM by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,177 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its position in AECOM by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 22,872 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 4,799 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in AECOM by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,119 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in AECOM by 1,261.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,525 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on ACM. StockNews.com upgraded AECOM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on AECOM from $105.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $109.00 price objective on shares of AECOM in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on AECOM from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded AECOM from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at AECOM

In other AECOM news, President Lara Poloni sold 30,692 shares of AECOM stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.50, for a total value of $2,839,010.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 53,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,972,060. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Troy Rudd sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.76, for a total value of $2,319,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 259,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,040,423.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Lara Poloni sold 30,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.50, for a total value of $2,839,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 53,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,972,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

AECOM Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSE:ACM opened at $89.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $90.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.29. The company has a market capitalization of $12.13 billion, a PE ratio of 198.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. AECOM has a 52-week low of $74.40 and a 52-week high of $94.01.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The construction company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.13. AECOM had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 0.42%. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that AECOM will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

AECOM declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, November 13th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 8.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

AECOM Company Profile

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

Further Reading

