Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Reduces Stock Holdings in Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Free Report) by 70.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,443 shares during the quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Global-e Online were worth $444,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GLBE. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Global-e Online by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,819,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,671,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446,452 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Global-e Online by 1,236.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,969,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,576,000 after buying an additional 6,448,167 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Global-e Online by 0.3% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,458,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,591,000 after buying an additional 8,905 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Global-e Online by 14.7% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,185,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,871,000 after buying an additional 280,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in Global-e Online by 3.0% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,824,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,523,000 after buying an additional 52,945 shares in the last quarter. 59.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Global-e Online alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GLBE shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Global-e Online in a report on Monday, December 4th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Global-e Online from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Global-e Online from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Global-e Online from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Global-e Online in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.83.

Global-e Online Price Performance

Shares of GLBE opened at $40.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.65 and a beta of 1.19. Global-e Online Ltd. has a one year low of $24.26 and a one year high of $45.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.65.

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $133.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.93 million. Global-e Online had a negative net margin of 26.73% and a negative return on equity of 15.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.41) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Global-e Online Ltd. will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Global-e Online

(Free Report)

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global-e Online Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global-e Online and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.