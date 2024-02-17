Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Sells 24,023 Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. trimmed its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Free Report) by 69.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,616 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 24,023 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LSXMA. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,160,157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $327,290,000 after acquiring an additional 75,828 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,170,942 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $282,074,000 after acquiring an additional 213,037 shares during the period. Baupost Group LLC MA grew its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 5,619,936 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $256,887,000 after acquiring an additional 644,936 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP grew its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 3,230,683 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,750,000 after acquiring an additional 857,501 shares during the period. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC lifted its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 3,156,467 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,564,000 after purchasing an additional 409,586 shares in the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other The Liberty SiriusXM Group news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 175,827 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.70 per share, with a total value of $5,397,888.90. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 48,499,472 shares in the company, valued at $1,488,933,790.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Malcolm Ian Grant Gilchrist sold 3,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total transaction of $211,998.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 175,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.70 per share, for a total transaction of $5,397,888.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 48,499,472 shares in the company, valued at $1,488,933,790.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 2,474,462 shares of company stock valued at $75,600,119. Corporate insiders own 12.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LSXMA opened at $30.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.77 and its 200 day moving average is $26.56. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 12 month low of $22.01 and a 12 month high of $31.69.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

