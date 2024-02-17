Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Sells 2,450 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lowered its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,450 shares during the quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Linde by 122.6% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 69 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Linde during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in Linde during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Halpern Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Linde by 309.5% during the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 86 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Linde during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Linde

In other Linde news, SVP Oliver Pfann sold 300 shares of Linde stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.61, for a total transaction of $124,383.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde Stock Up 0.7 %

LIN stock opened at $431.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.29 billion, a PE ratio of 30.17, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.92. Linde plc has a twelve month low of $319.23 and a twelve month high of $434.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $410.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $394.56.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.04 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 18.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Linde plc will post 15.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LIN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC lifted their target price on Linde from $440.00 to $447.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Linde from $395.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Linde from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Seaport Res Ptn cut Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Linde from $430.00 to $434.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Linde has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $434.60.

Linde Company Profile

(Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

