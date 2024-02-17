Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Sells 2,660 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. cut its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,660 shares during the quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LHX. Norges Bank bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $342,413,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 70.4% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,857,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,721,000 after buying an additional 767,621 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 34.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,225,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,638,000 after buying an additional 569,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 284.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 766,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,491,000 after buying an additional 567,200 shares in the last quarter. 81.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

L3Harris Technologies Price Performance

LHX opened at $211.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.92, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $207.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $189.69. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.25 and a twelve month high of $216.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.04. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.74 EPS for the current year.

LHX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $198.00 to $216.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $224.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $222.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.00.

Insider Activity

In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 4,742 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $900,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,164,770. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Featured Stories

