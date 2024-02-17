Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Sells 2,884 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lessened its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 42.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,884 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 124.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,787,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,831,536,000 after purchasing an additional 5,979,461 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 64.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,087,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,561,298,000 after purchasing an additional 5,926,555 shares in the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD purchased a new stake in Dollar General during the 2nd quarter worth about $460,221,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at about $564,881,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,744,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318,412 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Dollar General Stock Up 4.8 %

Shares of NYSE:DG opened at $141.50 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.39. Dollar General Co. has a 12-month low of $101.09 and a 12-month high of $228.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $9.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.64 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 4.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 8th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 27.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Dollar General from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Dollar General from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Barclays raised Dollar General from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $124.00 to $154.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Dollar General from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Dollar General from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dollar General currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.32.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Dollar General

About Dollar General

(Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.