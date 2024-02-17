Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Sells 34,000 Shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. reduced its position in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) by 43.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 34,000 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in PG&E were worth $719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of PG&E by 2.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 178,625,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,132,791,000 after acquiring an additional 4,877,501 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of PG&E by 12.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 134,314,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,171,873,000 after buying an additional 15,210,198 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of PG&E by 10.3% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 101,021,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,745,513,000 after buying an additional 9,456,957 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of PG&E by 50.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 93,897,501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,622,549,000 after buying an additional 31,395,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of PG&E by 6.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 88,758,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,533,747,000 after buying an additional 4,994,402 shares in the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PG&E stock opened at $16.43 on Friday. PG&E Co. has a twelve month low of $14.71 and a twelve month high of $18.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market cap of $42.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.38.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. PG&E’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.65%.

A number of research firms recently commented on PCG. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of PG&E in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Barclays decreased their target price on PG&E from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com raised PG&E from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on PG&E from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PG&E presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.75.

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

