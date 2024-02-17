Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Sells 419 Shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. reduced its position in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Free Report) by 9.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,013 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 419 shares during the quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Itron were worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Itron by 2.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,080,619 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $213,945,000 after purchasing an additional 106,342 shares during the period. Amundi boosted its position in shares of Itron by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 2,600,319 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $133,785,000 after purchasing an additional 401,394 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Itron by 10.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,487,608 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $107,255,000 after purchasing an additional 143,360 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Itron by 21.7% in the first quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,017,520 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $56,421,000 after purchasing an additional 181,180 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Itron by 12.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 991,633 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $52,239,000 after purchasing an additional 110,107 shares during the period. 95.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Itron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Itron in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Itron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Itron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of Itron in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.27.

Shares of ITRI opened at $76.50 on Friday. Itron, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.35 and a twelve month high of $79.99. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.59.

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. It operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

