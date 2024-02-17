Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Sells 637 Shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. cut its holdings in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) by 11.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 637 shares during the quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Pentair were worth $321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Pentair by 935.1% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Pentair by 97.6% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pentair in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pentair during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Pentair by 62.7% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. 88.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pentair Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PNR opened at $74.92 on Friday. Pentair plc has a twelve month low of $50.15 and a twelve month high of $75.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $71.83 and its 200 day moving average is $67.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $12.38 billion, a PE ratio of 19.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.20.

Pentair Increases Dividend

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.01. Pentair had a net margin of 15.17% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The company had revenue of $984.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $975.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. Pentair’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pentair plc will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 18th. This is a positive change from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.53%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Pentair news, Director David A. /Wi Jones sold 2,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.85, for a total value of $153,341.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,566,045.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PNR has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp raised shares of Pentair from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Pentair from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Pentair from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Bank of America raised shares of Pentair from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $46.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Pentair from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.08.

About Pentair

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Pool, Water Solutions, Industrial & Flow Technologies. It designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, water softening solutions, commercial total water management and filtration, and foodservice operations.

