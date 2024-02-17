Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Sells 8,444 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,444 shares during the quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the third quarter worth $25,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 73.8% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the first quarter worth $28,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 75.0% during the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the second quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE C opened at $54.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $104.98 billion, a PE ratio of 13.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.52. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $38.17 and a one year high of $57.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.05.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($1.89). The business had revenue of $17.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.71 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 6.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Societe Generale lowered shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Citigroup from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Citigroup from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.03.

About Citigroup

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

