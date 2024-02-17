Piper Sandler Raises Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Price Target to $12.50

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $11.50 to $12.50 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on HOOD. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Robinhood Markets in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a neutral rating and a $9.50 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Robinhood Markets from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Barclays upped their price target on Robinhood Markets from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho upped their price target on Robinhood Markets from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOOD opened at $14.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.11 billion, a PE ratio of -23.33 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.54. Robinhood Markets has a 1 year low of $7.91 and a 1 year high of $14.35.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. Robinhood Markets had a negative return on equity of 7.80% and a negative net margin of 29.01%. The firm had revenue of $471.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Robinhood Markets will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Robinhood Markets news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total value of $2,900,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 291,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,377,154.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Jason Warnick sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.43, for a total transaction of $62,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 921,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,451,348.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total value of $2,900,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 291,134 shares in the company, valued at $3,377,154.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,255,736 shares of company stock valued at $14,549,505 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 20.81% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 740,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,430,000 after purchasing an additional 236,616 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in Robinhood Markets by 137.3% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 34,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 19,851 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Robinhood Markets by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 292,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,724,000 after purchasing an additional 21,907 shares during the period. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB purchased a new position in Robinhood Markets in the 4th quarter worth approximately $140,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Robinhood Markets by 75.6% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,467,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,700,000 after purchasing an additional 632,089 shares during the period. 58.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company provides various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is an online collection of beginners' guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and Dow Jones; Snacks, an accessible digest of business news stories for new generation of investors.

