Piper Sandler Raises Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Price Target to $72.00

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Piper Sandler from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut Zillow Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Zillow Group from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Zillow Group in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens reissued an overweight rating and issued a $79.00 target price on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zillow Group has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $56.38.

ZG stock opened at $52.75 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Zillow Group has a 12-month low of $33.23 and a 12-month high of $59.23. The stock has a market cap of $12.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.57 and a beta of 1.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.23 and its 200 day moving average is $47.74.

In other Zillow Group news, insider Susan Daimler sold 3,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.46, for a total value of $167,972.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,938,489.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Zillow Group news, General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 4,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.05, for a total value of $182,051.10. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 18,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $708,640.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Susan Daimler sold 3,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.46, for a total value of $167,972.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,938,489.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 73,719 shares of company stock valued at $3,789,873. 17.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Zillow Group by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,054,673 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $456,861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730,731 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 16.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,489,506 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,275,000 after acquiring an additional 343,693 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the fourth quarter worth $59,032,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 4.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,005,436 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,938,000 after acquiring an additional 39,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 50.5% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 946,571 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,397,000 after acquiring an additional 317,683 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.94% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through Internet, Media & Technology (IMT); Mortgages; and Homes segments. Its IMT segment offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, as well as other services, which includes new construction marketplace, advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as display and dotloop and floor plans.

