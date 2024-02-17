Plan Group Financial LLC Boosts Stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

Plan Group Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Free Report) by 356.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 83,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 65,437 shares during the quarter. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF comprises 4.4% of Plan Group Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Plan Group Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $6,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $176,555,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 60.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,932,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $145,983,000 after buying an additional 725,272 shares during the period. Allstate Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $117,246,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 67.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 1,438,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $105,943,000 after buying an additional 582,040 shares during the period. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,167,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $96,108,000 after buying an additional 57,046 shares during the period.
iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %
HYG stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $76.91. The company had a trading volume of 50,323,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,740,500. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 0.43. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $71.68 and a 52-week high of $78.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.22.
iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Profile
iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- Coinbase, CleanSpark ride wave of volatility in Bitcoin surge
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/12 – 2/16
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- Reversal in play for Procore Technologies
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.