Plan Group Financial LLC Takes $1.29 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Plan Group Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 19,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,291,000. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF comprises about 0.9% of Plan Group Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VPL. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Prudential PLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 18,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after buying an additional 6,590 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after buying an additional 3,470 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 91.5% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 52,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,856,000 after buying an additional 24,880 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Stock Performance

VPL stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $72.98. 606,402 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 563,158. The firm has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.77. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 1-year low of $63.44 and a 1-year high of $73.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.12.

About Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

