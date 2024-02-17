PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $36.13 Million Stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 558,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 12,562 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.05% of Southern worth $36,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SO. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Southern in the fourth quarter valued at $435,979,000. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Southern during the 2nd quarter worth about $392,186,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern during the 4th quarter worth about $369,131,000. Imprint Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southern by 5,840.2% during the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,949,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $194,939,000 after buying an additional 1,916,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Southern during the 2nd quarter worth about $136,393,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SO. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Southern from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Southern from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Southern from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Southern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.46.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.94, for a total transaction of $334,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,672,210.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total value of $60,286.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,508,984.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.94, for a total transaction of $334,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 129,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,672,210.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,998 shares of company stock worth $1,817,613 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Southern Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Southern stock opened at $66.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.50 billion, a PE ratio of 18.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $69.68 and its 200 day moving average is $68.77. The Southern Company has a 1 year low of $61.56 and a 1 year high of $75.80.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.90 billion. Southern had a net margin of 15.79% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southern Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.14%.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

