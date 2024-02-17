PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Raises Holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 105,995 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,280 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.22% of Teledyne Technologies worth $43,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in Teledyne Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Teledyne Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 137.9% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 69 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 115 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Teledyne Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. 87.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Kenneth C. Dahlberg sold 4,000 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.91, for a total transaction of $1,731,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,110,568.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Kenneth C. Dahlberg sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.91, for a total transaction of $1,731,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,110,568.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael T. Smith sold 511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.00, for a total transaction of $220,241.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 56,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,348,052. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 74,206 shares of company stock worth $30,707,174. 2.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE TDY opened at $432.26 on Friday. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 52-week low of $364.98 and a 52-week high of $448.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $432.05 and a 200-day moving average of $410.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.40 billion, a PE ratio of 23.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.04 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.94 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 20.51 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on TDY shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $522.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teledyne Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $515.67.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

