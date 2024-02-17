PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 1,364 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 130,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,364 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $29,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CMI. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cummins in the 4th quarter worth about $292,182,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Cummins in the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,435,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Cummins by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,361,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,902,000 after acquiring an additional 283,027 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Cummins by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,071,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,710,000 after acquiring an additional 235,372 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cummins by 98.0% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 392,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,801,000 after acquiring an additional 194,485 shares during the period. 81.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CMI shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Cummins from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Bank of America cut Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $243.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Cummins from $255.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Cummins from $260.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut Cummins from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cummins has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $261.25.

In other Cummins news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.16, for a total value of $2,883,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,685,847.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Jennifer Rumsey sold 739 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.91, for a total transaction of $197,246.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $720,123.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.16, for a total value of $2,883,760.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,685,847.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,741 shares of company stock valued at $3,081,336 over the last quarter. 1.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE CMI opened at $266.48 on Friday. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $203.18 and a 12 month high of $269.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.44, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $242.03 and a 200-day moving average of $233.58.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.41 by ($0.27). Cummins had a return on equity of 25.68% and a net margin of 2.16%. The business had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 18.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a $1.68 dividend. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 129.73%.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

