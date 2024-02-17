Primerica (NYSE:PRI) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

PRI has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James downgraded Primerica from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Primerica from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $234.20.

Primerica Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE PRI opened at $246.47 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $219.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $209.49. Primerica has a 52 week low of $155.68 and a 52 week high of $248.04. The company has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 1.07.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.27 by ($0.02). Primerica had a return on equity of 27.77% and a net margin of 20.37%. The company had revenue of $726.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $723.64 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.49 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Primerica will post 17.7 EPS for the current year.

Primerica Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. This is a boost from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.89%.

Primerica declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 16th that permits the company to buyback $425.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Primerica

In other Primerica news, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.07, for a total transaction of $630,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,353,691.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Primerica

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Primerica in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Primerica in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Primerica by 13,200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. LWM Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Primerica in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Primerica in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $775,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

About Primerica

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment underwrites individual term life insurance products.

