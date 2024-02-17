PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.00.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PRCT. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd.

Shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics stock opened at $49.97 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.45 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 8.91 and a quick ratio of 7.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.94 and a 200 day moving average of $36.71. PROCEPT BioRobotics has a 12 month low of $24.83 and a 12 month high of $51.90.

In other news, CFO Kevin Waters sold 4,360 shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $174,487.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,770,804.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Frederic H. Moll sold 79,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.75, for a total transaction of $3,061,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 808,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,319,028.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin Waters sold 4,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $174,487.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,770,804.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 276,253 shares of company stock valued at $11,856,409 over the last 90 days. 19.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 12,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, develops transformative solutions in urology. It develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

