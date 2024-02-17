Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Acquired by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 103,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $11,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PLD. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at $980,759,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Prologis by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,577,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,643,359,000 after purchasing an additional 4,729,040 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Prologis during the 2nd quarter valued at $333,749,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Prologis during the 4th quarter valued at $232,205,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Prologis by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,130,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,254,702,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038,187 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Prologis stock opened at $133.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $123.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.54, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.00. Prologis, Inc. has a one year low of $96.64 and a one year high of $137.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $130.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.00.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.58). The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 38.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th were issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.78%.

In other Prologis news, Director James B. Connor sold 103,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $13,763,689.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,419 shares in the company, valued at $2,853,010.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Prologis from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Prologis from $134.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a research note on Monday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Prologis from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $123.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.73.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At December 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

