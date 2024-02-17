Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($1.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.23) by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $0.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 million. Prothena had a negative net margin of 160.91% and a negative return on equity of 24.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 99.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share.

Prothena Price Performance

PRTA stock opened at $28.02 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.24. Prothena has a fifty-two week low of $24.28 and a fifty-two week high of $79.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -10.01 and a beta of 0.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Prothena news, CAO Karin L. Walker sold 5,000 shares of Prothena stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $170,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $525,950. Company insiders own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Prothena

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Prothena in the 4th quarter worth $1,266,000. Exome Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Prothena in the 4th quarter worth $1,322,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Prothena by 73.0% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 2,373 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Prothena by 65.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 142,607 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,182,000 after purchasing an additional 56,572 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Prothena by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,070,555 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,904,000 after purchasing an additional 39,781 shares during the period. 97.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PRTA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Prothena in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective (down from $68.00) on shares of Prothena in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. StockNews.com raised Prothena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of Prothena from $129.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Prothena from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Prothena currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.63.

Prothena Company Profile

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies to treat diseases caused by protein dysregulation in the United States. The company is involved in developing Birtamimab, an investigational humanized antibody that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; Prasinezumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; NNC6019 that completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis; and PRX005, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

