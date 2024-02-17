Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) Issues Earnings Results

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($1.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.23) by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. Prothena had a negative return on equity of 24.42% and a negative net margin of 160.91%. The firm had revenue of $0.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 99.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Prothena Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PRTA opened at $28.02 on Friday. Prothena has a 52 week low of $24.28 and a 52 week high of $79.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.01 and a beta of 0.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.24.

Insider Activity at Prothena

In related news, CAO Karin L. Walker sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.19, for a total transaction of $185,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 15,000 shares of company stock worth $525,950 over the last quarter. 28.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Prothena in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,266,000. Exome Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Prothena in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,322,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its position in Prothena by 73.0% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 2,373 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Prothena by 65.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 142,607 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,182,000 after buying an additional 56,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Prothena by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,070,555 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,904,000 after buying an additional 39,781 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Prothena from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective (down previously from $68.00) on shares of Prothena in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of Prothena from $129.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Prothena in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Prothena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.63.

About Prothena

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies to treat diseases caused by protein dysregulation in the United States. The company is involved in developing Birtamimab, an investigational humanized antibody that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; Prasinezumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; NNC6019 that completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis; and PRX005, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

