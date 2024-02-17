Prudential PLC Acquires 8,821 Shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Prudential PLC raised its holdings in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 69.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,526 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,821 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Medpace were worth $5,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medpace by 12.1% in the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 183,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,028,000 after purchasing an additional 19,884 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Medpace by 28.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medpace by 26.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Medpace by 2.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 78,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Medpace by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 10,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Medpace

In other news, VP Susan E. Burwig sold 10,391 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.15, for a total transaction of $3,160,422.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,292 shares in the company, valued at $5,259,361.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Susan E. Burwig sold 10,391 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.15, for a total transaction of $3,160,422.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,292 shares in the company, valued at $5,259,361.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.10, for a total transaction of $6,902,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,664,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,564,091,866.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 135,391 shares of company stock worth $37,490,151. Company insiders own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on MEDP shares. UBS Group raised Medpace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $282.00 to $452.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com raised Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Medpace from $312.00 to $408.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Medpace has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $377.67.

Medpace Stock Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ MEDP opened at $391.64 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $306.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $276.89. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $167.00 and a 12-month high of $399.41. The firm has a market cap of $12.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.10 and a beta of 1.29.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.24. Medpace had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 63.98%. The business had revenue of $498.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medpace Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

