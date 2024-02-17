Prudential PLC Boosts Stock Position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Prudential PLC increased its position in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 168.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,765 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,804 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $5,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in AMETEK by 84.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AMETEK during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in AMETEK during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AMETEK during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in AMETEK by 726.5% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 281 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 17,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.51, for a total value of $2,938,308.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,138,983.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

AME opened at $173.89 on Friday. AMETEK, Inc. has a one year low of $131.52 and a one year high of $175.00. The company has a market cap of $40.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.67, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.51.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.96% and a net margin of 19.91%. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This is a boost from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is 17.64%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. KeyCorp upped their price target on AMETEK from $176.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on AMETEK from $192.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, November 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.25.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.Its EMG segment offers engineered electrical connectors and electronics packaging to protect sensitive devices and mission-critical electronics; precision motion control products for data storage, medical devices, business equipment, automation, and other applications; high-purity powdered metals, strips and foils, specialty clad metals, and metal matrix composites; motor-blower systems and heat exchangers for use in thermal management, military, commercial aircraft, and military ground vehicles; and motors for use in commercial appliances, fitness equipment, food and beverage machines, hydraulic pumps, and industrial blowers.

