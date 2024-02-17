Prudential PLC Boosts Stock Position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Prudential PLC raised its stake in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE) by 12.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 133,008 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,680 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in BCE were worth $5,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in BCE by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 15,712,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $575,871,000 after buying an additional 323,998 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its holdings in BCE by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,993,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $90,993,000 after buying an additional 239,309 shares during the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd grew its holdings in BCE by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 78,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,015,000 after buying an additional 20,322 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of BCE by 6,368.0% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares during the period. Finally, Advocate Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of BCE by 993.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advocate Group LLC now owns 108,833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,154,000 after purchasing an additional 98,883 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.30% of the company’s stock.

Get BCE alerts:

BCE Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of BCE opened at $37.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.59. BCE Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.15 and a twelve month high of $48.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

BCE Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.742 dividend. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.87%. BCE’s payout ratio is 171.01%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BCE. Canaccord Genuity Group raised BCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. TD Securities lowered BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on BCE from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on BCE from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on BCE

About BCE

(Free Report)

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE).

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.