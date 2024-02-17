Prudential PLC Buys 1,371 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Prudential PLC increased its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 10.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,457 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $3,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Stryker in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Stryker in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC grew its stake in Stryker by 692.9% in the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 111 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the second quarter worth about $35,000. 76.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SYK shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on Stryker from $289.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Stryker from $336.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Stryker from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $331.52.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 3,273 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.00, for a total transaction of $1,116,093.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,856,522. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Stryker news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 201,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.90, for a total value of $68,972,963.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,755,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,287,633,391.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Allan C. Golston sold 3,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.00, for a total value of $1,116,093.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,856,522. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 204,992 shares of company stock valued at $70,256,533 over the last 90 days. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Stryker Price Performance

Stryker stock opened at $349.36 on Friday. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $249.98 and a 12 month high of $352.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $313.20 and its 200-day moving average is $291.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $132.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.35, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.90.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The medical technology company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.19. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.99% and a net margin of 15.44%. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 11.87 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.79%.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

