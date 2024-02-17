Prudential PLC Buys 55,232 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 140.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 94,589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,232 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $5,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ES. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 101,201.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,617,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,057,818,000 after acquiring an additional 12,604,649 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $274,262,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 4,397.4% during the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,072,762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $83,954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048,909 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 64.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,285,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $193,067,000 after acquiring an additional 891,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 463.7% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 730,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,313,000 after acquiring an additional 600,537 shares during the last quarter. 80.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on ES. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eversource Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.50.

Eversource Energy Trading Up 0.4 %

Eversource Energy stock opened at $58.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.11 and a 200-day moving average of $59.39. Eversource Energy has a one year low of $52.03 and a one year high of $81.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $20.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.57.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.02). Eversource Energy had a positive return on equity of 9.92% and a negative net margin of 3.71%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eversource Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be paid a $0.715 dividend. This is an increase from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 4th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -226.98%.

Insider Activity at Eversource Energy

In related news, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 2,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.50, for a total value of $147,913.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,069,235.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

