Prudential PLC Buys 7,261 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Prudential PLC grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 26.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,938 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,261 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $5,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Snowflake by 333.3% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Snowflake by 822.2% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Snowflake during the second quarter valued at about $840,000. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Snowflake by 616.0% during the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Snowflake by 270.0% during the third quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 63.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snowflake Price Performance

SNOW stock opened at $230.22 on Friday. Snowflake Inc. has a one year low of $128.56 and a one year high of $237.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $202.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $174.20.

Insider Activity at Snowflake

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.09. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 33.35% and a negative return on equity of 14.46%. The company had revenue of $734.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.60) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Grzegorz Czajkowski sold 558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.97, for a total transaction of $105,445.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,967,600.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Snowflake news, SVP Christian Kleinerman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $2,300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 726,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,110,410. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Grzegorz Czajkowski sold 558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.97, for a total transaction of $105,445.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,967,600.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 640,172 shares of company stock worth $127,356,430 in the last three months. 8.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on SNOW shares. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $194.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Snowflake from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $212.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.19.

Snowflake Company Profile

(Free Report)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

