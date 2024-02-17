Prudential PLC Grows Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Prudential PLC increased its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 60.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,568 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $5,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FI. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Fiserv by 33.6% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,839,000 after buying an additional 7,047 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 10.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 158.2% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 963 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv in the first quarter worth about $357,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 94.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 745 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FI. Barclays raised their price objective on Fiserv from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. BNP Paribas raised Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Fiserv from $133.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Stephens raised their target price on Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fiserv has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.04.

In other news, EVP Suzan Kereere sold 1,633 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.88, for a total value of $216,993.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,350,600.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Suzan Kereere sold 1,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.88, for a total transaction of $216,993.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,350,600.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 188,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.77, for a total value of $24,972,443.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,723,600.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 311,038 shares of company stock valued at $41,389,939. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:FI opened at $148.04 on Friday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.99 and a 52 week high of $148.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $88.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $138.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.54.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.04. Fiserv had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 16.07%. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.63 EPS for the current year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

