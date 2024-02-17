Prudential PLC Has $4.01 Million Stock Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Prudential PLC decreased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 121,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 126,379 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $4,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 292.1% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,386,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032,866 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 19.4% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,677,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $286,874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410,324 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 3.0% in the third quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 34,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $1,912,000. Finally, Brady Family Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 130.6% in the third quarter. Brady Family Wealth LLC now owns 41,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 23,645 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Stephens downgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. UBS Group increased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Barclays increased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.35.

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $41.49 on Friday. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $27.27 and a one year high of $48.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.65, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.04.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 13.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is a positive change from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.76%.

Insider Activity at U.S. Bancorp

In related news, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,583 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.37, for a total transaction of $1,152,904.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 144,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,255,515.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 2,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.56, for a total transaction of $116,860.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 119,768 shares in the company, valued at $4,738,022.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.37, for a total value of $1,152,904.71. Following the sale, the insider now owns 144,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,255,515.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 66,439 shares of company stock valued at $2,865,224. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

