Prudential PLC Increases Stock Holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 140.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 127,363 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,355 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $4,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 973.8% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 60.4% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 123.0% during the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. 52.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Monique Oxender purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.72 per share, with a total value of $196,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 56,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,860,066.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Keurig Dr Pepper Price Performance

Keurig Dr Pepper Dividend Announcement

NASDAQ KDP opened at $30.97 on Friday. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.66 and a fifty-two week high of $36.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $43.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.67.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. HSBC began coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Keurig Dr Pepper currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

