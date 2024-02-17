Prudential PLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Prudential PLC decreased its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 15.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,606 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $5,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bollard Group LLC boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Lam Research during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LRCX. Mizuho lifted their target price on Lam Research from $900.00 to $935.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Lam Research from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $900.00 target price on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Lam Research from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on Lam Research from $710.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lam Research currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $793.27.

Lam Research Stock Up 1.3 %

Lam Research stock opened at $926.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 3.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $804.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $710.06. The company has a market cap of $121.40 billion, a PE ratio of 35.81, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.50. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $467.02 and a fifty-two week high of $955.99.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $7.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.06 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 44.47% and a net margin of 24.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $10.71 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 28.88 EPS for the current year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 30.94%.

Insider Transactions at Lam Research

In other news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 1,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $708.33, for a total value of $1,306,868.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,047 shares in the company, valued at $5,699,931.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 1,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $708.33, for a total value of $1,306,868.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,047 shares in the company, valued at $5,699,931.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Ava Hahn sold 2,342 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $732.00, for a total value of $1,714,344.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,512,956. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,714 shares of company stock worth $20,871,781 over the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lam Research Profile

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.