Prudential PLC Sells 5,084 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Prudential PLC decreased its position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 57,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,084 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $5,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,230,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,893,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 75.4% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,548,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,559,000 after buying an additional 1,525,324 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 1,232.2% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,365,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,123,000 after buying an additional 1,262,881 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 677.5% in the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 1,350,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,986,000 after buying an additional 1,177,066 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health Stock Performance

Shares of CAH opened at $104.46 on Friday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.53 and a 52 week high of $111.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.13, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $104.13 and a 200-day moving average of $97.54.

Cardinal Health Announces Dividend

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $57.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.02 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 57.44% and a net margin of 0.30%. Cardinal Health’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a $0.5006 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 78.74%.

Insider Activity at Cardinal Health

In related news, CEO Deborah Weitzman sold 36,642 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.31, for a total value of $3,895,411.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,202 shares in the company, valued at $3,742,324.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Cardinal Health from $101.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Argus upgraded Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. TheStreet cut Cardinal Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Cardinal Health in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Cardinal Health from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cardinal Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.38.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

