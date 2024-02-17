Prudential PLC Trims Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Prudential PLC lowered its stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 23.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,064 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 6,920 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $5,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 21,529 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,541,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 1,030.1% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,780 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,534 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 26.8% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 16,231 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,669,000 after buying an additional 3,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,666,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Price Performance

CDNS stock opened at $290.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $79.03 billion, a PE ratio of 75.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $280.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $256.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $189.30 and a 52-week high of $315.70.

Insider Transactions at Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The software maker reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.05. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 25.46%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO John M. Wall sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.46, for a total transaction of $9,988,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,361,611.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO John M. Wall sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.46, for a total value of $9,988,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,361,611.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.42, for a total value of $449,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 53,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,924,053.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 70,178 shares of company stock valued at $19,409,553. Corporate insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CDNS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Cadence Design Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $311.33.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

