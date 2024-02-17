PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Shares Sold by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd lessened its position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 5.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,941 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 873 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $1,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PHM. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in PulteGroup by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,748,609 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,162,667,000 after purchasing an additional 261,934 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in PulteGroup by 10.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,885,474 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,622,384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030,200 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in PulteGroup by 2.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,343,160 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $604,439,000 after purchasing an additional 228,040 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in PulteGroup by 1.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,484,469 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $406,125,000 after purchasing an additional 95,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in PulteGroup by 29.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,850,407 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $203,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,565 shares in the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at PulteGroup

In related news, VP Brien P. O’meara sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.09, for a total value of $206,180.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,389 shares in the company, valued at $1,586,452.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on PHM. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on PulteGroup from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. UBS Group lowered shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.31.

PulteGroup Price Performance

NYSE PHM traded down $3.03 on Friday, reaching $101.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,528,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,030,137. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $21.52 billion, a PE ratio of 8.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.56. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.24 and a 52 week high of $110.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $103.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.10.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The construction company reported $3.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 25.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 11.72 EPS for the current year.

PulteGroup declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, January 30th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to purchase up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

PulteGroup Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.81%.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

