PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $120.00 to $117.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PulteGroup currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $102.31.

PulteGroup Stock Down 2.9 %

PHM opened at $101.45 on Tuesday. PulteGroup has a fifty-two week low of $52.24 and a fifty-two week high of $110.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $103.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.56.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The construction company reported $3.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.07. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 25.97%. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that PulteGroup will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current year.

PulteGroup Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.81%.

PulteGroup announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, January 30th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to purchase up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PulteGroup news, VP Brien P. O’meara sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.09, for a total transaction of $206,180.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,586,452.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PulteGroup

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PHM. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of PulteGroup by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 55,196 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,313,000 after purchasing an additional 4,799 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $221,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of PulteGroup by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,505 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of PulteGroup by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,487 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of PulteGroup by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 70,856 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,969,000 after purchasing an additional 14,918 shares during the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

