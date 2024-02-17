PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on PHM. Citigroup downgraded PulteGroup from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $113.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on PulteGroup from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on PulteGroup in a research note on Monday, November 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on PulteGroup from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on PulteGroup from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $102.31.

PulteGroup stock opened at $101.45 on Tuesday. PulteGroup has a 12 month low of $52.24 and a 12 month high of $110.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $21.52 billion, a PE ratio of 8.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $103.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.10.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The construction company reported $3.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.07. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 25.97% and a net margin of 16.20%. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that PulteGroup will post 11.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is presently 6.81%.

PulteGroup announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, January 30th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, VP Brien P. O’meara sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.09, for a total transaction of $206,180.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,586,452.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PHM. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 55,196 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,313,000 after purchasing an additional 4,799 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the 1st quarter valued at $221,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,505 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,487 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 70,856 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,969,000 after purchasing an additional 14,918 shares during the period. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

