Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $8.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Puma Biotechnology from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th.

Puma Biotechnology Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of PBYI stock opened at $7.11 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.81. The firm has a market cap of $338.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.88, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.25. Puma Biotechnology has a 1 year low of $2.13 and a 1 year high of $7.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.86.

In related news, CEO Alan H. Auerbach sold 41,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.49, for a total value of $185,868.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,936,947 shares in the company, valued at $31,146,892.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Maximo F. Nougues sold 15,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.49, for a total value of $70,412.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 128,666 shares in the company, valued at $577,710.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan H. Auerbach sold 41,396 shares of Puma Biotechnology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.49, for a total transaction of $185,868.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,936,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,146,892.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,811 shares of company stock valued at $291,001 over the last quarter. 22.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Puma Biotechnology

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Puma Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 217.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 7,485 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Puma Biotechnology during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in Puma Biotechnology by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 19,918 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 6,212 shares in the last quarter. 55.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Puma Biotechnology Company Profile

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care in the United States and internationally. The company's drug candidates include PB272 (neratinib, oral), for the patients with early stage HER2-overexpressed/amplified breast cancer; for the use of neratinib in combination with capecitabine for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer; and for HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors.

