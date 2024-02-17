QRG Capital Management Inc. Acquires New Position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 301,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,418,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of FOX at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in FOX by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 18,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its holdings in FOX by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 23,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in FOX by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 69,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,151,000 after acquiring an additional 5,976 shares in the last quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in FOX by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC now owns 56,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,754,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden grew its holdings in FOX by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 250,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,828,000 after acquiring an additional 62,700 shares in the last quarter. 55.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FOX alerts:

FOX Stock Performance

Shares of FOXA opened at $30.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.52 and its 200-day moving average is $31.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Fox Co. has a 12-month low of $28.51 and a 12-month high of $37.26.

FOX Announces Dividend

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOXA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. FOX had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 15.81%. The business’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fox Co. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. FOX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on FOXA shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of FOX from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of FOX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Macquarie raised their price target on shares of FOX from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of FOX from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of FOX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.73.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on FOXA

Insider Transactions at FOX

In other FOX news, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 194,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.57, for a total value of $5,757,012.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 21.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About FOX

(Free Report)

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOXA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.