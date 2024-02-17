QRG Capital Management Inc. Buys New Shares in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 55,637 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $11,225,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in CDW by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 819,011 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $165,244,000 after acquiring an additional 7,854 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in CDW in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $532,100,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of CDW by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 44,774 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,034,000 after purchasing an additional 8,063 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of CDW by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,391,296 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $989,303,000 after purchasing an additional 110,044 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of CDW by 299.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 5,233 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 3,922 shares in the last quarter. 93.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 48,320 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.23, for a total value of $10,496,553.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,584,695.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.01, for a total value of $154,007.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 62,536 shares in the company, valued at $13,758,545.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company's stock.

CDW stock opened at $241.37 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $226.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $213.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The stock has a market cap of $32.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.10. CDW Co. has a 12 month low of $160.66 and a 12 month high of $247.63.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 73.93% and a net margin of 5.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 9.88 EPS for the current year.

CDW declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 7th that permits the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to buy up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.62%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CDW. Barclays raised their price objective on CDW from $219.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on CDW from $253.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded CDW from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $216.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CDW presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $223.60.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

