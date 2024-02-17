QRG Capital Management Inc. Buys Shares of 119,597 The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 119,597 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $9,693,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 346,034 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,894,000 after purchasing an additional 19,882 shares during the period. Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 4.2% during the second quarter. Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,040 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 4.9% during the third quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,024 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 4.5% during the third quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 12,722 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DCM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.3% in the second quarter. DCM Advisors LLC now owns 73,970 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $6,604,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. 61.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DIS stock opened at $111.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $78.73 and a 52 week high of $112.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $95.36 and a 200 day moving average of $89.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.71 billion, a PE ratio of 68.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.39.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $23.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.71 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. Walt Disney’s payout ratio is 18.52%.

DIS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $114.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.67.

In other news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.11, for a total transaction of $80,918.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,694.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total transaction of $1,747,096.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,123,162.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.11, for a total transaction of $80,918.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,694.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

