QRG Capital Management Inc. Makes New $9.85 Million Investment in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 43,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,854,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Cummins in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Cummins in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in Cummins during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Cummins during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in Cummins during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. 81.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jennifer Rumsey sold 739 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.91, for a total value of $197,246.49. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,698 shares in the company, valued at $720,123.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.16, for a total value of $2,883,760.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,685,847.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jennifer Rumsey sold 739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.91, for a total value of $197,246.49. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,698 shares in the company, valued at $720,123.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,741 shares of company stock worth $3,081,336. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on CMI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Cummins from $255.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 18th. StockNews.com lowered Cummins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 16th. Citigroup upped their target price on Cummins from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Cummins in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $278.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Cummins from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $261.25.

Cummins Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:CMI opened at $266.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $37.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $242.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $233.58. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $203.18 and a 1 year high of $269.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by ($0.27). Cummins had a return on equity of 25.68% and a net margin of 2.16%. The business had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 18.53 EPS for the current year.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a $1.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 129.73%.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Featured Articles

