QRG Capital Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 102,835 Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 102,835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,076,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in Duke Energy by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 78,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,932,000 after purchasing an additional 8,060 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. bought a new position in Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $267,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 8,979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Excalibur Management Corp grew its position in Duke Energy by 12.5% during the third quarter. Excalibur Management Corp now owns 12,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Duke Energy by 9.0% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 109,567 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,670,000 after acquiring an additional 9,036 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Louis E. Renjel sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.57, for a total transaction of $277,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,315,697.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:DUK opened at $91.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $96.14 and a 200 day moving average of $92.27. Duke Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $83.06 and a 52-week high of $100.39.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 8.93%. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a $1.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.49%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DUK. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com raised Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $101.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.00.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

