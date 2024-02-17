QRG Capital Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 28,164 Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 28,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,628,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 264.7% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 62 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

DE has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $435.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $438.00 to $396.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $430.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $401.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $432.74.

Deere & Company Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of DE stock opened at $360.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $101.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.05. Deere & Company has a one year low of $345.55 and a one year high of $450.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $388.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $389.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.19 by $1.04. The company had revenue of $10.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.30 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 44.60%. Deere & Company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 28.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.12%.

Deere & Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.