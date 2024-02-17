QRG Capital Management Inc. Takes $10.75 Million Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 263,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $10,751,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WFC. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,071,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,940,412,000 after purchasing an additional 324,823 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 69.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 61,833,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,638,987,000 after acquiring an additional 25,268,032 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $2,049,693,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 129,312.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,287,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,085,410,000 after purchasing an additional 26,267,166 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,901,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,061,357,000 after purchasing an additional 64,080 shares in the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.80 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.43.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WFC opened at $51.91 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.40. The company has a market cap of $188.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.18. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $35.25 and a 12-month high of $52.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $20.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.30 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.05%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

