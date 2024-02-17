QRG Capital Management Inc. Takes $12.07 Million Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 27,150 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,070,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in United Rentals by 7,691.1% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,506 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after buying an additional 3,461 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in United Rentals by 14.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,296 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of United Rentals by 16.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,941 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of United Rentals by 50.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,914 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the first quarter valued at $560,000. 89.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO William E. Grace sold 775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $655.62, for a total value of $508,105.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,323 shares in the company, valued at $4,145,485.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on URI. UBS Group downgraded United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $504.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on United Rentals from $490.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Barclays lifted their price objective on United Rentals from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on United Rentals from $510.00 to $718.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, BNP Paribas reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $485.00 price target on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $542.31.

Shares of URI opened at $650.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $590.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $501.13. The stock has a market cap of $43.70 billion, a PE ratio of 18.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.84. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $325.15 and a 12 month high of $673.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The construction company reported $11.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.85 by $0.41. United Rentals had a return on equity of 36.80% and a net margin of 16.91%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $9.74 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 42.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 24th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to buy up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. This is a boost from United Rentals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. United Rentals’s payout ratio is 18.44%.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

