QRG Capital Management Inc. Takes $12.89 Million Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 25,473 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,894,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bornite Capital Management LP boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 50.0% in the first quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP now owns 30,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $17,719,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.2% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,928 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 563.5% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 19,844 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,721,000 after buying an additional 16,853 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 60.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 321 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.6% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 669 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. 87.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, Director Debora L. Spar sold 164 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.97, for a total value of $89,703.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,207 shares in the company, valued at $660,192.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Debora L. Spar sold 164 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.97, for a total value of $89,703.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $660,192.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 14,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.00, for a total transaction of $8,186,092.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,901 shares in the company, valued at $7,250,362. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,730 shares of company stock worth $13,832,095 over the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TMO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $640.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $592.00 to $642.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $670.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $610.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $596.00.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of TMO stock opened at $547.84 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $538.64 and a 200-day moving average of $513.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $415.60 and a 12-month high of $593.17. The company has a market capitalization of $211.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.80.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $5.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.64 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $10.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.73 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 18.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 14th that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to repurchase up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

